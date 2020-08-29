SMART, Charles Roydon:
Roydon's family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their caring thoughts and kind expressions of sympathy, also those who attended his Service and viewed via live- stream due to Covid restrictions. Special thanks to Blake Shu at Christchurch Hospital Haematology Dept, Steve Gibbins and the Nurses at St George's Cancer Care Unit, blood donors and the Blood Transfusion Service and all other medical and support staff who have assisted and cared for Roydon during his illness. Roydon has now been laid to rest at the Roker Street Cemetery in Spreydon. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020