Acknowledgment

SMART, Charles Roydon:

Roydon's family would like to sincerely thank everyone for their caring thoughts and kind expressions of sympathy, also those who attended his Service and viewed via live- stream due to Covid restrictions. Special thanks to Blake Shu at Christchurch Hospital Haematology Dept, Steve Gibbins and the Nurses at St George's Cancer Care Unit, blood donors and the Blood Transfusion Service and all other medical and support staff who have assisted and cared for Roydon during his illness. Roydon has now been laid to rest at the Roker Street Cemetery in Spreydon. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.



Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers