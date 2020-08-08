SMART,
Charles Roydon (Roydon):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at home after a long illness, with his family at his side, aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Chris, adored dad of Nick and Sarah, and proud grandad of Noah, and Harry. Treasured son of the late Thelma and Charlie Smart, beloved brother and brother-in-law of Rayleen and Gary, Adrienne and Gregg, and the late Gregory.
"2 lives lived in one.
Now rest in peace"
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Roydon Smart, PO Box 17522, Sumner, Christchurch 8840. Flowers respectfully declined, but donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Roydon's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, August 12, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2020