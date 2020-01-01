SELANDER, Charles Henry:
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on December 24, 2019. Much loved and devoted husband of Cindy, deeply loved father and father-in-law of Matthew and Vladana, Kate and Daniel, and a loved grandfather. Much loved brother of Peter, and son of the late Marg and Bill Selander. The family would like to thank the St John ambulance team and the doctors and nursing staff of Christchurch Hospital for the care shown to Charlie. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Charles Selander, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Private Service has been held to celebrate Charlie's life.
'What we once enjoyed
and deeply loved we can never lose,
for all that we love deeply becomes part of us'
Published in The Press on Jan. 1, 2020