McBETH,
Charles Maxwell (Max):
On Thursday, October 24, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch; aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Betty, much loved father and father-in-law of Anne and John Bowden, Grant and Margaret, Douglas and Julie, Fiona and Eric Pearson, loved granddad, great-granddad, brother and brother-in-law, and uncle of his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McBeth family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Celebration of Max's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Wednesday, October 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 26, 2019