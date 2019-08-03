FULLER,
Charles Angus (Chas):
On July 28, 2019, peacefully, at WesleyCare, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June, for 59 years, devoted dad and father-in-law of Gary and Grace, Denise and Mike, Leanne and Paul, and Stephen and Mandy, loved and cherished grandad of Candice, Alissa, and Grace; Michelle, Jeremy, and Mitchell; Angela; Jayden, and Kodeigh, and loved brother, uncle, and friend. Special thanks to WesleyCare for their care of Chas. A Celebration of Chas' life has been held.
Published in The Press on Aug. 3, 2019