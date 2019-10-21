CASSIDY,
Charles Morris (Charlie):
On October 18, 2019, peacefully at Charles Upham Retirement Village. Loved husband of Phyllis for 49 years, a very special father and father-in-law of Jackie and Myles, loved grandad of Tiamana and Mark, step-dad of Donald, Trevor, Joanne, and Sharon. A special thanks to all his friends that have supported Charlie over the years. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Charles Cassidy, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Charlie will be held in our Rangiora chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019