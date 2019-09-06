BROAD,
Charles Lionel (Charlie):
On September 4, 2019, at Burwood Hospital, aged 73 years. Beloved soulmate of Beverley and a much loved father and friend of Nicola, Lincoln and Lucy, Rebecca and Arron, and a loved granddad of Emelia, Lachlan, Fergus, Alex, Reuben, Georgia, and Jack. Messages to the Broad Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to the NZ Brain Research Institute would be appreciated and may be made online at bit.ly/broadcl0409 or at the service. A service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London or Whitmore Streets, Richmond, Christchurch, on Tuesday, September 10, at 1.00pm, and afterward private.
Published in The Press from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019