BOAG, Charlene Margaret:
Beloved mummy of Max Boag-Franks and co parent with Ed Franks. Much loved daughter of John and Margaret Boag, sister of Justine Hancox, and Louise Boag. Sister-in-law of Lee Hancox, Aunt of Nicole, Rebecca, and Luke Hancox, cousin of Adam, James, and Lara Williams, and granddaughter of Rita Procter. Messages may be addressed to the Boag-Franks families, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Charlenes' life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, July 31, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on July 28, 2020