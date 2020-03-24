Acknowledgment

SHANKS, Sister Celine:

On behalf of the Timaru Sisters of Mercy and our staff we acknowledge, with much gratitude, all that was expressed and gifted by so many during the last days of Sister Celine Shanks life in Timaru at the hospital, and at Nazareth House in Christchurch. Your prayers, cards, baking and flowers, plus your presence at her funeral in Christchurch on March 9, 2020 and the Memorial Mass in Timaru on March 13, 2020, gave great comfort. Special thanks to Father Christopher Friel for his constant visits and care of her spiritual needs while in hospital and for arranging a great Memorial Mass. This was so well attended by relations, Sisters of Mercy from Christchurch, friends and parishioners from far and wide. The assistance from Roncalli College with catering and care of the house, plus attendance at the Memorial Mass was a blessing.

Today's reading - 20 March - 'Your fruitfulness comes from me', says the Lord.

Hosea 14: verse 7.

Our Sister Celine's life was an expression of these words.

Thank you Celine -

Rest in Peace.

Sister Diane Thomas RSM.



