Celia (nee Rudduck):

Passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on September 13, 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of Cyril for 53 years, loved sister and sister-in-law of Ross and the late Jill Rudduck, a much loved cousin of Sue, and Belinda, Tim, and Vicky. Special thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, and the Nurse Care team for their loving care and support. Thank you to the "Hanmer Girls" and the Mt Pleasant Bridge Club for their fun and friendship. Thank you to Belinda for all her help. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Celia Phillips, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Celia's wishes, a private cremation has been held.







