FOSTER, Celia Teresa
(nee MacMillan):
Passed away peacefully in Christchurch after 3 years suffering from Alzheimer's on January 13, 2020, aged 81 years. Most dearly loved and admired wife of Peter, loved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother of Mark and Tonia, Jackson and Angus; Terrie, Gabrielle, Fergus and Eliza Inder; Lyndie, Greg, Taryn and Felix Foster/Page; Mandie, Georgia, Francis, Olivia Hubber, and a loved sister of Helen. A service to celebrate Celia's life will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, 455 Linwood Avenue, Christchurch, on Thursday, January 23, at 2.30pm.
Published in The Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020