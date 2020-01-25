ARMSTRONG,
Cedric Wright:
On January 23, 2020, peacefully at Bishop Selwyn. Much loved husband of Rosemary, loved father of Doug, Stephen, Roger, and Murray, loved stepfather of Debbie, and Carolyn. Loved by all extended family and friends. A Service of Celebration will be held at the Woolston Club, Hargood Street, on Saturday, February 22 between 3pm-4pm. Private cremation on Monday, January 27. No flowers by request, but donations to the Deaf Foundation would appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cwarmstrong2301 Messages to The Armstrong family, PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020