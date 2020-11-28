EADE, Cecily Anne:
Passed away at home on November 26, 2020, aged 60 years. Loved daughter of the late Frank and Pauline Eade. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Gilly and Andrew Southen. Loved Aunty Cec of Thomas Eade. Special and long-time friend of Rod Hair. Messages to the Eade family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A funeral service for Cecily will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 4.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020