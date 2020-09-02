WITTEMAN,
Cecilia Hermina (Sylvie):
On August 30, 2020, peacefully at Mayfair Lifecare surrounded by family, in her 87th year. Cherished and loved wife and soulmate of Jack for over 65 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul, Mike and Alana, Helen and Dave, Phil and Fiona. Adored Nana of Mandy and Alex, John; Steve and Alicia, Rob; Nathan, Rohan and Tess, Caitlin; Sam, and Sophie. Loved Oma of Mia, Lily, and Sapphire; Jazmyne, and Baxter; Layla; Ava, and Gus. A great friend to many. A special thanks to all staff of Mayfair Lifecare for their exceptional care of Sylvie. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the Late Sylvie Witteman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service to celebrate Sylvie's life will be held in Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram Tomorrow (Thursday) at 10.00am. Current restrictions on large gatherings will apply.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020