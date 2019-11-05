SPICER,
Cecilia Jeanne Mary:
On November 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of John for over 50 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Audrey and Sean, Genevieve and Christopher, Colette and John. Dedicated grandmother to Gabrielle, Donna, Connor, Steven, Adam, Carmine, Jade and Luke. Treasured sister and sister-in-law to Clare and Angus, Francesca and Martin and families.
Friend to all
Taken from us too soon
Messages may be addressed to the Spicer Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cjmspicer0211 or at the service. A Requiem Mass for Cecilia will be Celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Road, Darfield, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.30am.
Published in The Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019