Cecilia Jeanne Mary:

On November 2, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 71 years. Beloved wife of John for over 50 years, loving mother and mother-in-law of Audrey and Sean, Genevieve and Christopher, Colette and John. Dedicated grandmother to Gabrielle, Donna, Connor, Steven, Adam, Carmine, Jade and Luke. Treasured sister and sister-in-law to Clare and Angus, Francesca and Martin and families.

Friend to all

Taken from us too soon

Messages may be addressed to the Spicer Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/cjmspicer0211 or at the service. A Requiem Mass for Cecilia will be Celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Telegraph Road, Darfield, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 10.30am.







