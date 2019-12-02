Cecile KAVANAGH

Death Notice

KAVANAGH, Cecile Ruby:
We advise with great sadness that mum slipped away peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospice, on November 30, 2019, aged 71 years. She was a dearly loved mother of Vaughan, Julie-Anne, and Vanessa, and mother-in-law of Dianna, Paul, and Shane. Cherished grandmother of Chrisinda, Ace, Tamira, Jacqueline, Adam, Caitlin, and Sophie. A special great- grandmother of Cayden, Riley, Aubree, and Olivia. Loved sister of John, Julia, her twin Therese, Paul, Carmel, and the late Peter, and much loved by all her extended family.
She is now happily fussing over her mum and dad and having a wine and fag with her brother Peter.
The family would like to thank the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice, especially Chrissy, for all the love and care shown while looking after mum.
Mum will always be remembered for the fun, laughter and love she brought to everyone who knew her, and how truly special she was xx
Messages may be addressed to the Kavanagh family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Blind Foundation Guide Dogs would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/crkavanagh1130 A Celebration of Cecile's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, on Thursday, December 5, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Waimairi Cemetery.

