Cayley BLACKMORE

Guest Book
Death Notice

BLACKMORE, Cayley Anne:
On Saturday, October 19, 2019, peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice. Aged 50 years. Adored wife of John, and a much loved mother of Bryce, Rhys and Liam. Cherished daughter of Ian and Pat Matson. Beloved sister of Paula, and a special Aunty. Much loved by the extended Blackmore family. Messages to 132 Dillons Point Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Special thanks to the Hospice for their amazing care and support and the staff of Wairau Hospital and Oncology. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hospice Marlborough, PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Cayley's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, October 24, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.

Published in The Press on Oct. 21, 2019
