Cathy WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cathy WILSON.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel
Normans Road
Strowan, Christchurch
View Map
Death Notice

WILSON,
Cathy Mary (nee Flesher):
On February 21, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Steve, loving and adored mother of Ben, and Alex, much loved daughter of Vicki and the late Roger Flesher, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynda and Neil, Mark and Su, treasured aunt of Mat, Dan, Sophie, Zoe, Amber, and Blaze, cherished daughter-in-law of Eve and the late Alan Wilson, and sister-in-law of Michelle, Darren, and Kirsty.
She will sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Special thanks to St George's Cancer Care Centre, Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their kindness and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cathy Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Cathy's life will be held at St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.00pm. (Parking nearby will be limited as it is a school day.) At Cathy's request, please wear bright clothing.

logo
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.