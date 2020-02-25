WILSON,
Cathy Mary (nee Flesher):
On February 21, 2020, peacefully at home with her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Steve, loving and adored mother of Ben, and Alex, much loved daughter of Vicki and the late Roger Flesher, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lynda and Neil, Mark and Su, treasured aunt of Mat, Dan, Sophie, Zoe, Amber, and Blaze, cherished daughter-in-law of Eve and the late Alan Wilson, and sister-in-law of Michelle, Darren, and Kirsty.
She will sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Special thanks to St George's Cancer Care Centre, Christchurch Hospital, and Nurse Maude Hospice for their kindness and support. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Cathy Wilson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, and Nurse Maude Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Cathy's life will be held at St Andrew's College Centennial Chapel, Normans Road, Strowan, Christchurch, on Thursday, February 27, at 1.00pm. (Parking nearby will be limited as it is a school day.) At Cathy's request, please wear bright clothing.
Published in The Press on Feb. 25, 2020