MALLOCH,

Cathrine Margaret:

On August 13, 2020, peacefully at Yvette Williams Retirement Village, aged 80 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Jean and Murray Malloch (formerly of Invercargill and Waikouaiti). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Donald and Ann (Rangiora), Jane and the late Alan Clarke (Christchurch), Janet (Wanaka) and the late Ross, Jan and David (Waikouaiti). Loved Aunty of her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the staff of Yvette Williams for their love and care of Cathrine.

She will be very sadly missed.

A celebration of Cathrine's life will be held in Gillions Chapel, 407 Hillside Road, on Friday, August 21 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: Sheanlarich, PO Box 13, Waikouaiti 9541.

Gillions Funeral Services Ltd

FDANZ NZIFH



