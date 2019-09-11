WASON,
Catherine (nee Robertson):
On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Catherine ended her journey peacefully surrounded by her family. The family wish to acknowledge and thank the dedicated team at Ellesmere Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Friends of Ellesmere Hospital can be made at the service in Leeston. A future dated Memorial Service will be held in Invercargill for our southern family and friends. A Memorial Service for Catherine will be held at the Leeston Bowling Club, 45 High Street, Leeston, on Friday, September 13, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019