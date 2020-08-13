MUNRO,

Catherine Marie (Cathy):

On August 11, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and soulmate of Neil, proudest mother and mother-in-law of Ricky and Cam, Trudy and Dave, Megan and Travis, and Tyler. Loving Nanny of Joel, Isabel, Zoe, George, and Sophie. Special Mum to all her extended family. Cathy was a loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many. Special thanks to Dr Judith Millar and staff at Oxford CHC. Messages to the Munro Family, C/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. Cathy will be resting at home from Today (Thursday). A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at the Oxford Baptist Church, High Street, Oxford, on Saturday, August 15, at 2.00pm. The interment will be held at the Edendale Cemetery, 5 Scenic Reserve Road, Edendale, Southland, on Monday, August 17, at 3.00pm.







