Catherine MUIR

Guest Book
  • "Catherine, you are a beautiful person taken far too soon. ..."
    - Andrew Anderson
  • "A wonderful woman taken far too soon. My thoughts are with..."
    - Mary Flynn
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

MUIR, Catherine Angela:
On July 3, 2020, peacefully at home after a short illness, with her family at her side, aged 59 years. Treasured wife of Patrick Costelloe, adored mother of Will Elliot, and Rachael Elliot, Lucy Costelloe, and loved step-mother of Alex Costelloe. A special thank you to Catherine's medical team, in particular Dr Mark Cohen and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Catherine Muir, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to support the Nurse Maude Association, which can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 9 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on July 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.