MUIR, Catherine Angela:
On July 3, 2020, peacefully at home after a short illness, with her family at her side, aged 59 years. Treasured wife of Patrick Costelloe, adored mother of Will Elliot, and Rachael Elliot, Lucy Costelloe, and loved step-mother of Alex Costelloe. A special thank you to Catherine's medical team, in particular Dr Mark Cohen and Nurse Maude. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Catherine Muir, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to support the Nurse Maude Association, which can be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Catherine's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, July 9 at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2020