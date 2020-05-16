Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd 9-11 Hinemoa St Paraparaumu , Wellington 042985168 Death Notice



Catherine Theresa (Kay):

Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Lower Hutt. Just turned 95. Kay passed away very swiftly and peacefully at Sevenoaks Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Adored wife of Bern (deceased). Cherished mother of Catherine, Bernard, Julie, Helen, Philippa and Ant. Beloved mother-in-law and friend of John Ford, Jane Nicholls, Andrew Brennan, Ian Feldwick (deceased) and Donna Parata. Special friend of John McGowan and Leanne Owens. Adored grandmother of Philippa, Emily and Lizzie McGowan; Rebecca, Alice and Hannah Brennan; Toby and Ella Lagan; and Grace and Rosie Lagan. Treasured great grandmother of Ben and Mason Leith; and Sophie and Daniel Lennon. Kay's intelligence, humour and elegance will live on large in all our loving memories. Words cannot express our gratitude to the wonderful staff at Sevenoaks Hospital for their loving care of our darling Kay over the last 15 months. A private Requiem Mass will be held for Kay and we will have a fitting celebration of her wonderful life when we can.

God has you in his keeping.

We have you in our hearts.







Published in The Press on May 16, 2020

