KEITH, Catherine Bridgette (Cath):
Peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Maurice, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Bev, Tony and Trish, Rob and Mary-Anne, Cheryl and the late Grant Monro, Shayne and Lois, and loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of Christchurch Hospital for their respectful care of Cath. Messages to the Keith family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at bit.ly/ckeith0907 or at the service. A service to celebrate Cath's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter.
Published in The Press from July 10 to July 11, 2019