KEITH, Catherine Bridgette (Cath):Peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved partner of the late Maurice, loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Bev, Tony and Trish, Rob and Mary-Anne, Cheryl and the late Grant Monro, Shayne and Lois, and loved grandmother of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of Christchurch Hospital for their respectful care of Cath. Messages to the Keith family, c/- PO Box 10345, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nurse Maude Association would be appreciated and may be made at bit.ly/ckeith0907 or at the service. A service to celebrate Cath's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 1.30pm. Private interment thereafter.