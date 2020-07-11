Catherine HORN

John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
HORN, Catherine Ann
(Cathy Herman):
Passed away on July 5, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, in her 65th year. Loved wife of the late Richard (Rick), loved mother of Mark and Nicholas. Loved daughter of the late Win and Doug Herman. Sister and sister-in-law of Ray and Joy, and Peter and Janet. Messages to the family of the late Catherine Horn, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Press on July 11, 2020
