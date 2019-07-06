HOFFMAN,
Catherine Elizabeth (Kay):
Suddenly at her home, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. In her 68th year. Loved mother of Michael and Jamie, loved sister and sister-in-law of David and Sandra (Nelson), and Kevin and Linda (Oamaru), Kay is loved by her 2 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren, and a loved aunt. Messages to the Hoffman family, c/- [email protected] A celebration of Kay's life will be held in the Ferry Park Chapel, 297 Ferry Road, on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019