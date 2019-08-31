FOSTER, Catherine Elizabeth
(formerly Millar) (nee Adams):
Cathy was born in Lyttelton 25.10.1937, and passed peacefully 27.08.2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Clifford Foster (Australia).
Together now and forever.
Loved mother of Wendy, Lloyd, Sonja, and Debbie. Nana/ Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by many. Messages for the family may be sent to PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Cathy's life will been held in our Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, September 2, at 2.00pm, followed by a 'Wake' at the Top Club, 23 Dublin Street, Lyttelton.
