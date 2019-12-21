Catherine CUTHBERTSON

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 p.m.
John Rhind Chapel
13-19 London St
Christchurch
Death Notice

CUTHBERTSON, Catherine:
On December 17, 2019, passed away suddenly at The Village Palms Retirement Village, aged 89 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Allison and Grant, loved grandmother of Iain and Monique, Tegan and Arran, and great-grandmother of Jack. Messages may be addressed to the Cuthbertson Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Catherine's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, December 27, at 4.00pm.

Published in The Press from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
