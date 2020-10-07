van der KNAAP, Catharina
Bernadina Maria (Toos):
Peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack (Koos). Dearly loved Mum of Jack and Ngaire, Catharina and Jeff, and Steven and Mandy. Loved Oma of Joshua, Willem, Charlotte, and Oriana; Lucy, and James; Tzeresia, and Elijah. Much loved by her brothers and sisters and their families in Holland. A celebration of Catharina's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Friday, October 9, at 10.30am, followed by a burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr Cypress Street and Ruru Road, Bromley, Christchurch.
Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020