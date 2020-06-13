Cassels KERNAHAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cassels KERNAHAN.
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Augustine's Anglican Church
5 Cracroft Terrace
Cashmere
View Map
Death Notice

KERNAHAN,
Cassells Skoglund:
On June 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Jean (Peg). Dearly loved father of Adam (Australia), special grandfather of Michael, and Rachael, uncle of Mands, Cate, and David. Many thanks to the staff of ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their care of Cassells. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Cassells Kernahan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save the Children Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Cassells will be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Terrace, Cashmere, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm.

logo
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.