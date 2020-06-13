KERNAHAN,
Cassells Skoglund:
On June 6, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Jean (Peg). Dearly loved father of Adam (Australia), special grandfather of Michael, and Rachael, uncle of Mands, Cate, and David. Many thanks to the staff of ward 27 Christchurch Hospital for their care of Cassells. Messages may be addressed to the Family of the late Cassells Kernahan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Save the Children Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for Cassells will be held in St Augustine's Anglican Church, 5 Cracroft Terrace, Cashmere, on Friday, June 19, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020