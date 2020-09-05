RICHARDSON,
Carolyn Patricia (Corn):
On September 3, 2020, surrounded by family, in her bed at home, aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter, deeply loved partner of Dave, adored mum of Darren, and Kelly, mother-in-law of Chris, step-mum of Reuben, and cherished grandma of Amelia, Coby, and Miller. Special thanks to all the health care professionals – Carolyn was extremely grateful, as are her family for your incredible care. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the Late Carolyn Richardson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, September 9, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.
~ Even when the heart falls silent, we do not cease to be, because in the end,
we all become memories. ~
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020