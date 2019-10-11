Carolyn KYTE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn KYTE.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

KYTE, Carolyn Gertrude
(nee Breach):
On October 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Darryl and Ruilin, Angela and Andrew, Susan and Andrew, Sharlene and Robin, Hayley and Jannis, much loved grandma, nana, great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to the Kyte family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
"Queen of golden syrup puddings and white
bait patties"
A Memorial Service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 15 Wrights Road, Addington, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.00am.

logo
Published in The Press on Oct. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.