KYTE, Carolyn Gertrude
(nee Breach):
On October 9, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital; aged 71 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, loved mother and mother-in-law of Darryl and Ruilin, Angela and Andrew, Susan and Andrew, Sharlene and Robin, Hayley and Jannis, much loved grandma, nana, great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to the Kyte family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
"Queen of golden syrup puddings and white
bait patties"
A Memorial Service will be held in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 15 Wrights Road, Addington, Tomorrow (Saturday), at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 11, 2019