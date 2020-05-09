MESSERVY,
Caroline Mary (Kay):
On May 5, 2020, Kay passed away peacefully at Palm Grove Rest Home, aged 97. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, mother and mother-in-law of Dorothy and Warren, Betty and the late Denis, Graeme and Janet, Faye and Nick. Loved nana of Nicky, Iain, Sandra and Chris, Anna and Anthony, Murray, Sonia and Matt, Karla and Laird, Catherine and Will, Alice, Gavin. Loved great-nana of Ryan, Brittany, Alex, Lucy, Evahn, David, Annelise. A special thanks to Wendy, a friend to Kay for many years. Thank you to the staff at Palm Grove.
A character with a strong
will to the end.
A remembrance service will be held at a future date. Messages to: PO Box 68, Hanmer Springs 7360.
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020