Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in Reefton on December 9, 2019 aged 81. Dearly loved wife of Greg, cherished mother and mother in-law of Allan and Kim, Jocelyn and Wayne, Susan, Matthew and Keri, and the late Katherine, much adored grandma of Jesse, Katherine, Jade, Stacey, Oliver, and Romola, loved sister of Pat Ward, loved sister-in-law of Kitch (deceased) and Sue, Viv and Vern, Bill and Gaile, Brendan (deceased) and Magdalena, and the late Annette, and a loved aunty, cousin and friend of many. Messages to 14 Sinnamon Street Reefton 7830. Flowers respectfully declined, donations to Reefton St John would be appreciated and can be made at the Church. A Funeral Mass for Ann will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Reefton, on Thursday at 1.00pm. Ann will then be laid to rest at Burkes Creek Cemetery. Recitation of the Rosary will be at the church tonight (Wednesday) at 5.00pm.

Published in The Press on Dec. 11, 2019
