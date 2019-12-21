Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 3:00 p.m. Harewood Cremation Chapel Wilkinsons Road View Map Death Notice



(formerly Cooper)

(nee Syme):

Passed away peacefully at home with loving family by her side, on December 18, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Grant, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Hayley, Tracey and Daniel, Jo and Conrad, treasured Nana of Jack, Georgia, and Charlie. She will be dearly missed by her siblings Gary, John, and Judy, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Paul and Maree and their families. Loved former wife of the late Stephen Cooper, she will be missed by the Cooper Family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Carole Robinson, c/- PO Box 20249, Bishopdale, Christchurch 8543. Donations to CanBreathe would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate Carole's life will be held in the Harewood Cremation Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Monday, December 23, at 3.00pm.







