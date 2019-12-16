WILLIAMS,
Carol Anne (nee Capstick):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens on December 14, 2019; aged 79 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Andrea, and David and Sharyn. Beloved grandma of Olivia, Bradley, Toby and Dylan. Special friend to many. A service celebrating Carol's life will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, 20-22 Harris Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Radius Elloughton Gardens would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Williams family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.
Published in The Press on Dec. 16, 2019