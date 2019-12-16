Carol WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Carol my dear friend of fifty plus years ,I will miss you..."
    - christine holling
  • "So sorry to read of the passing of this lovely caring lady...."
    - Sonia and Gerard Kennewell
  • "To my dear cousins -my heartfelt sympathy to you on the..."
    - Judith Ackroyd
  • "Condolences to Tony, David and families. I have many fond..."
    - Brian Drury
  • "Condolences to Tony, David and families. I have many fond..."
Service Information
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
036862148
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Alban's Anglican Church
20-22 Harris Street
Pleasant Point
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Carol Anne (nee Capstick):
Passed away peacefully at Radius Elloughton Gardens on December 14, 2019; aged 79 years. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Andrea, and David and Sharyn. Beloved grandma of Olivia, Bradley, Toby and Dylan. Special friend to many. A service celebrating Carol's life will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, 20-22 Harris Street, Pleasant Point, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Radius Elloughton Gardens would be gratefully accepted and may be left at the service. Messages to Williams family, PO Box 4091, Highfield, Timaru 7942.

Published in The Press on Dec. 16, 2019
