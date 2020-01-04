WEAVER,
Carol Mary (nee Le Lievre):
Passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Gordon for 55 years, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent and Kirstine, and Debra and Steven Te Haara. A doting and adored Nana of Haylee, Chantelle, Brendon, Janita, Ryan, Joshua, and Taylah, and a loved sister of Denise, and the late Judith, and Win. Messages for the Weaver Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Private Cremation for Carol will be held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020