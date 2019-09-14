TE AHO, Carol Ann:
It is with deep sadness that Carol's family wish to advise her passing on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their wonderful care of Carol. Messages for the family of the late Carol Te Aho may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held in our chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, September 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019