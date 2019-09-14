Carol TE AHO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol TE AHO.
Death Notice

TE AHO, Carol Ann:
It is with deep sadness that Carol's family wish to advise her passing on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Cashmere View Hospital. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The family would like to thank the staff at Cashmere View Hospital for their wonderful care of Carol. Messages for the family of the late Carol Te Aho may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held in our chapel at 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Monday, September 16, at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.