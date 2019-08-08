NICHOLAS, Carol:
On August 5, 2019, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family, in Christchurch. Loving wife and best friend of Dave, much loved mum of Suzanne and Kevin, Craig and Sonya, Meegan and Chrissie, Tracey, Chris and Katie, Craig and Sharon. Loved Nan of Rebecca, Aaron and Ash, Casey and Anna, Taylor and Harmony, Stefanie, James, Jordan, and Cole, loved Great-Nan of Dita. Thank you to the staff at Nurse Maude, for their loving help to both Carol and family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Carol Nicholas, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Carol's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, August 9, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 8, 2019