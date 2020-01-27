HOUSE, Carol Marie:
On January 26, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, aged 56 years. Dearly loved wife of Chris, beautiful mother of Ashleigh and her partner Callum, and Ben and his partner Tammy, loved daughter of Bill and Merilyn Uren, adored sister of Mark, Deborah, and Nicola and their families. Special thanks to Dr Bridget Robinson, Oncology Day Unit, and Nurse Maude for all the amazing care and support given to Carol and her family. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Carol House, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to Celebrate Carol's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Thursday, January 30, at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
"Love you Mum"
Published in The Press on Jan. 27, 2020