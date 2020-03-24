HILL, Carol Mary:
Of Paraparaumu. On Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Eldon Lodge, after a long period of ill-health. Aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Ray Hill, and former wife of Peter Jackson. Much loved Mum of Susie and Peter, and beloved Granny Carol of Jacob, Bella, Jonathan, Andrew and Kate. Also Mum of Louise. Loved aunt of David, Michael, John and Ryk. Due to the Covid-19 situation, a private cremation will be held, with a Memorial Service to follow at a later date. Messages may be sent to 14 Lees Road, Strowan, Christchurch 8052.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in The Press on Mar. 24, 2020