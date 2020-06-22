Carol BOYD

Guest Book
  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time. We will always..."
    - Sandra and Lew Grant
  • "Dear Robbie Thinking of you and your family at this very..."
  • "Rob, Nicolas, Hamish please accept my heartfelt condolences..."
    - Karynne Thompson
  • "Thinking of you all at this very sad and difficult time. I..."
    - Sussn Wakerley (née Cummins)
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
033131430
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Lamb & Hayward Ltd Funeral Directors
92 Kippenberger Ave
Rangiora , Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

BOYD, Carol:
On June 19, 2020, aged 59 years, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Robbie, much loved mother of Nicholas, and Hamish, and treasured grandma of Izzy. Loved sister of David, John, and Paul, and much loved by her many friends and colleagues. Family would like to thank the staff of the Cancer Society, and Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society in memory of Carol would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press on June 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.