On June 19, 2020, aged 59 years, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Robbie, much loved mother of Nicholas, and Hamish, and treasured grandma of Izzy. Loved sister of David, John, and Paul, and much loved by her many friends and colleagues. Family would like to thank the staff of the Cancer Society, and Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society in memory of Carol would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.







BOYD, Carol:On June 19, 2020, aged 59 years, passed peacefully at Nurse Maude Hospital, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Robbie, much loved mother of Nicholas, and Hamish, and treasured grandma of Izzy. Loved sister of David, John, and Paul, and much loved by her many friends and colleagues. Family would like to thank the staff of the Cancer Society, and Nurse Maude Hospital for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society in memory of Carol would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A service to celebrate Carol's life will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Tuesday, June 23, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter. Published in The Press on June 22, 2020

