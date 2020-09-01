D'AUBERT, Carlos:
Died aged 78 on August 25, 2020 at Lexham Park, Katikati, with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Donné. Much loved father of Andrés, AnaMaria and Christof, father-in-law of Paul, uncle of Lily, Marianna, Wayne, Annelise and Rachelle. Loved grandfather of Sofia and William. Loved brother-in-law of the late Ray and Dawn LaRoche and late Edward and Jacquie Bullmore. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lexham. A memorial service will be held 1pm Thursday September 24, St Peters Church, Katikati. Messages to 46A Park Road, Katikati, 3129.
Published in The Press from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020