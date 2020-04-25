Guest Book View Sign Death Notice

THOMPSON, Carl Mervyn:

(FPSNZ, FNPSNZ)

Passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, exactly where he wanted to be, in his home in front of his favourite view, Mt Dunblane, and with family all around him. Shedding the pain he had been enduring, he is now at peace. Carl, who was 83, will be sadly missed by his soulmate of 62 years Margaret Thompson, his sons Iohangawai and Warren and his daughter- in-law Elspeth. Also by his five grandies, Papa to Reuben and Shannon and Poppa to Esther, Priscilla and Rosa. Carl's wish that his coffin be taken to his plot in the Hanmer Cemetery on the back of the family beekeeping truck, "Miss Dew", and then carried by his sons and grandies to his final resting place has been honoured. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the Hanmer Springs community for their messages, support and the 'bubbles' that appeared along his journey through the township. Sincerest thanks to the staff at the Medical Centre, namely Dr John and Heather, for their care, the Palliative Care Team and to the Race4Life Trust that took Carl by helicopter over to the Clarence to view the many places he knew so well. A further thank you to all his photographic friends at the Amuri Camera Club, The Nature Photographic Society, C.P.S., Rangiora Photographic Society, Amuri Arts Council, Amuri Players, Probus Club and all the friends who have sent messages of support to our family. A celebration service will be held at a later date to be advised.



