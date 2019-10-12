RALFE, Carl Axel:
On Monday, October 7, 2019, at Windsorcare, Shirley. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Audrey. Father and father-in-law of Denise and Clive, Ken, Dianne and Brownie, Lyn and Martin, Rob and Lou, and Graham. A loving grandad of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Middle son of Fenelon and Catherine. Brother and brother-in-law of the late Theo and Kath, and Fred and Shirley. The family would like to acknowledge all staff who cared for dad from Annaleise Rest Home in Kaiapoi, Christchurch Hospital, and Windsorcare. A special thanks to Dr Alex Skingle.
"Although we loved you dearly,
It was wrong to wish you to stay
As slowly - oh so slowly
We watched you slip away."
'Back with your 'Aud' at last after 32 years.'
A private cremation has been held, but a memorial service to remember Carl will be held at the R.S.A. Rangiora, on Saturday, November 9, at 11.00am. Messages to the Ralfe family C/- of 28 Lilian Street, Sovereign Lakes, Kaiapoi 7630.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019