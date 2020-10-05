PAINTER, Carl Aaron:
On October 2, 2020, doing what he loved. Dearly loved husband of Janel. Adored dad of Hayley and Blake. Treasured son of Sue and Keith Painter. Brother and brother-in-law of Wayne and Nikki, Andrea and Bruce, Leah and Brent, Aroha, Jamin and Leanne, and David. Son-in-law to Jill and Gary, Robert and Nicky. Much loved uncle to Sarah, Emma, and James; Taylor, Corban, and Ryleigh; Maddison and Jordyn; Ben; Indiana and Saylor; and Lakyn and CJ.
We don't know why you had to go but we miss you so much and will every day.
We love you to the moon and back.
Messages may be addressed to the family of Carl Painter, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A service for Carl will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), on Thursday, October 8, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Oct. 5, 2020