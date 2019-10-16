BELLAMY,
Carl Norman Robert:
(Of Christchurch, formerly Oamaru). Peacefully on October 14, 2019, at Maples Lifecare, Christchurch. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jenny. Much loved father of Robert and the late Karen. Loved by his friends; Sue and Alister, Pam and George, Kathy, Mary, Rose, Sister Adrienne OP and many others. A loved uncle, cousin and friend. A service to celebrate Carl's life will be held at St. Patricks Basilica, Reed St, Oamaru, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Oamaru Lawn Cemetery. Messages to Carl's family, c/-49 Humber Street, Oamaru.
Wall's Funeral Services
49 Humber Street
Oamaru (03) 434 8266
Published in The Press on Oct. 16, 2019