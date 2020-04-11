COSTELLO, Carina Lynette:
Tragically passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, in Sydney, aged 32 years. Much loved daughter to Neil and Kathryn. Loved and devoted sister, and friend to Ben and Jess, Mel and Lauren, Tamara and Nick. Cherished and much loved Aunty Rina to Donnie. Adored partner to her dearest Jack. Adored granddaughter to the late Val and Doug, Dot and Pieter. Loved and respected niece to Bill and Maree, John, David and Deb, Lynette and Pete, Ian, Lynne, Allen, Sharon (deceased) and Michelle. Loved and respected by all her cousins, Carina's midwife family and many friends. A loving mum to her fur babies. A celebration of Carina's beautiful life will be held in Sydney. The memorial service date is to be advised.
"A beautiful sunflower has
left us, and Carina your beautiful memories will
be with us forever."
