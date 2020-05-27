GRANDI,
Cara Noeline (Noeline):
On May 25, 2020, peacefully at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Edward (Ted), loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob and the late Erika, and loved by her extended family and friends, here and overseas. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village, and Dr Phil Jacobs, for their love and care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Noeline Grandi, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Noeline's life will be held in St Mary's Anglican Church, 329 Halswell Road, Halswell, on Friday, May 29, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on May 27, 2020